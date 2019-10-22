WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been sentenced to prison for possessing a revolver during a police chase in 2018.
Christopher Lee Roby Jr., 19, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. He will have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.
Authorities said Roby was a passenger in an Aug. 4, 2018, high-speed chase in Waterloo, and when the fleeing vehicle finally stopped, police found a .38-caliber Charter Arms Goldfinger revolver under his seat. An investigation uncovered phone photos showing Roby with the weapon, according to court records. Police also found half an ounce of marijuana.
Roby also has convictions for drugs, sexual abuse and eluding.
