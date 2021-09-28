Waterloo teen reports bike robbery

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Monday night attack where a Waterloo teen was robbed of his bike by another youth at knife-point.
According to police, the 14-year-old boy was riding in the 1300 block of West Fifth Street around 5:40 p.m. when he was knocked from his bike.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The assailant threatened him with a knife and took cash and his bike before leaving.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today