Waterloo teen reports bike robbery
Waterloo teen reports bike robbery

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Monday night attack where a Waterloo teen was robbed of his bike by another youth at knife-point.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy was riding in the 1300 block of West Fifth Street around 5:40 p.m. when he was knocked from his bike.

The assailant threatened him with a knife and took cash and his bike before leaving.

clip art crime
