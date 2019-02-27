Try 3 months for $3
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to federal firearms charges in connection with a revolver found during an October traffic stop.

Rodonus “Chino” Echols, 18, of 701 Logan Ave., appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday after a grand jury handed up an indictment charging him with possession of a firearm by a drug user. He remains detained pending a hearing.

Rodonus Echols

Rodonus Echols

Waterloo police stopped a Mazda in the 700 block of Logan Avenue around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 21. Echols was in the back seat, and officers found a chrome .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver in his waistband, according to court records. He was detained for carrying weapons.

Court records show Echols has prior drug arrests in connection with a February 2018 search at his home and another house at 705 Logan Ave. that turned up marijuana and traffic stops in July 2018 and January 2019.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments