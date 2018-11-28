WATERLOO -- On Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m., officers with the Waterloo Violent Crimes Apprehension Team attempted serving a narcotics search warrant at 748 Rhey St.
Aquarias Madlock, 18, was the suspect. Officers located Madlock on foot nearby. Upon attempting to stop him, he fled from officers. During the foot pursuit, Madlock threw an object and was apprehended a short distance away.
The object was determined to be a 40-caliber handgun. The handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber. During a search of him, officers located a quantity of marijuana.
Additional evidence was also located at the residence of 748 Rhey St., police said. Madlock was transported to the Black Hawk County Jail where he was charged with carrying weapons (an aggravated misdemeanor), interference with a weapon (a Cllass D felony), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (a Class D felony), and criminal gang participation (a Class D felony).
This is VCAT's 52nd illegal firearm seizure in 2018, police said.
