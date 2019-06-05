{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- A teen has been arrested following a Tuesday night shooting.
 

Neighbors called police around 6:30 p.m. to report gunfire, and officers found a parked camper had been hit. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Deamonte Buchanan, 16, for intimidation with a weapon, felon on possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, trafficking stolen weapons and going armed with intent. Buchanan is charged as an adult, according to police.

