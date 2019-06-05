WATERLOO -- A teen has been arrested following a Tuesday night shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Neighbors called police around 6:30 p.m. to report gunfire, and officers found a parked camper had been hit. No injuries were reported.
Police arrested Deamonte Buchanan, 16, for intimidation with a weapon, felon on possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, trafficking stolen weapons and going armed with intent. Buchanan is charged as an adult, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.