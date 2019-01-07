Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police arrested a Waterloo man on drug and weapons charges after he allegedly advertised marijuana on social media and pointed a gun at a surveillance camera.

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested Malik Cortez Snow, 18, at 3316 Kennedy Lane, Lot 241, on Saturday for conspiracy to deliver marijuana, carrying weapons and interference. His bond was set at $12,325.

Police seized two handguns, marijuana, a scale and packaging material.

According to court records, Snow and another person had been advertising that they were selling marijuana and marijuana wax on the internet. They also obtained a surveillance video from Friday night showing Snow walking in the street, pulling a .380-caliber Taurus pistol from his pocket and pointing it at a security camera.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

