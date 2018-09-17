Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen was detained following a brief car chase over the weekend.

Police directing traffic at the National Cattle Congress fair attempted to stop a Kia Soul for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle kept going, and a patrol officer spotted it a short time later in the area of Elmwood and Sullivan. A brief, low-speed chase followed, and the fleeing vehicle struck a Waterloo Police Department squad car, said Maj. Joe Leibold. The chase ended in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.

The 16-year-old was detained on charges of eluding and assault on a peace officer.

No injuries were reported in the collision, police said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
2
1
4

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments