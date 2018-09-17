WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen was detained following a brief car chase over the weekend.
Police directing traffic at the National Cattle Congress fair attempted to stop a Kia Soul for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. Saturday.
The vehicle kept going, and a patrol officer spotted it a short time later in the area of Elmwood and Sullivan. A brief, low-speed chase followed, and the fleeing vehicle struck a Waterloo Police Department squad car, said Maj. Joe Leibold. The chase ended in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
The 16-year-old was detained on charges of eluding and assault on a peace officer.
No injuries were reported in the collision, police said.
