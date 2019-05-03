{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen is in jail with bond set at $110,000 after police allegedly caught him with a firearm and drugs while he was out on bond awaiting the outcome of a shooting charge.

Jaryous Lavell Cooper, 17, was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult. A 13-year-old boy was also detained on similar charges.

According to court records, officers with the police department's Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 1027 Columbia St. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun. Police also found marijuana.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cooper had been on intensive pretrial release following arrests in 2018 that resulted in his cases being transferred to adult court.

One of the arrests stems from a May 17, 2018, shooting in the area of Glenwood and Lane streets. Two people told police they were walking in the area of East High School around 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up, and Cooper exited with a handgun. One of the victims ran and heard gunshots, and police found five spent shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported.

Then on June 13, 2018, Cooper was a passenger in a vehicle that fled during a traffic stop on Lane Street. When the vehicle stopped, Cooper ran off and tossed a loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol that was recovered. Police found a glass mason jar with marijuana in a cup holder in the vehicle, and Cooper was arrested for interference while armed, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
1
1
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments