WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen is in jail with bond set at $110,000 after police allegedly caught him with a firearm and drugs while he was out on bond awaiting the outcome of a shooting charge.
Jaryous Lavell Cooper, 17, was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult. A 13-year-old boy was also detained on similar charges.
According to court records, officers with the police department's Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 1027 Columbia St. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun. Police also found marijuana.
Cooper had been on intensive pretrial release following arrests in 2018 that resulted in his cases being transferred to adult court.
One of the arrests stems from a May 17, 2018, shooting in the area of Glenwood and Lane streets. Two people told police they were walking in the area of East High School around 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up, and Cooper exited with a handgun. One of the victims ran and heard gunshots, and police found five spent shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported.
Then on June 13, 2018, Cooper was a passenger in a vehicle that fled during a traffic stop on Lane Street. When the vehicle stopped, Cooper ran off and tossed a loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol that was recovered. Police found a glass mason jar with marijuana in a cup holder in the vehicle, and Cooper was arrested for interference while armed, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
