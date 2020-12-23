Waterloo teen allegedly tried to meet with child to trade video games for sex

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested after he allegedly tried to meet with a boy and trade video games for sex, police said.

Investigators said they received a complaint in October that 17-year-old David Allen Taylor had child pornography on his cell phone. A search warrant was carried out on the device, and officers found more than 250 images and 50 videos of child porn, according to court records. Some of the material involves toddler-age boys, records state.

During the investigation, officers also found the teen had asked others on social media platforms if they knew of a boy between the ages of 2 and 14 he could abuse, and he had been in a conversation with a purported 14-year-old boy where they agreed to meet and exchange sex of a video games he would purchase, according to court records.

David Allen Taylor, 17, was arrested for one count of attempted enticement and six counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act for child porn in connection with child porn obtained in October. Taylor is being charged as an adult. Bond was set at $14,000.

