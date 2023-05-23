WATERLOO — A Waterloo supermarket was evacuated Monday night as part of an apparent bomb scare that surfaced in several Iowa communities.
A suspect phoned in a threat around 7 p.m. Monday claiming a pipe bomb was inside the Hy-Vee store on Flammang Drive, according to Waterloo police.
The store was emptied while police searched and eventually determined the threat wasn’t credible. Employees and shoppers were allowed to return at 7:55 p.m., police said.
Similar threats were reported in Johnston, Perry and Ames.
