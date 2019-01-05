Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is being turned over to immigration authorities, and his sister was placed on probation after they were sentenced on Friday for allegedly setting up a sham marriage.

Authorities allege Selmir Salkanovic, 27, married a United States citizen purely to obtain upgraded immigration status after he overstayed a tourism visa.

His sister, Sanela Dedic, is accused of paying off the bride in the fake marriage.

The two pleaded to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Salkanovic to time served -- 93 days in jail -- and Dedic was sentenced to three years of probation.

The hearing was in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege the marriage plan started after immigration officials approached Salkanovic in May 2017 because his visa had expired in 2015, and he was to return to Bosnia. He married an unnamed American woman in June 2017.

Dedic allegedly offered to pay the woman $5,000 and gave her a Ford Taurus, and also allegedly asked the woman to fill out immigration paperwork and travel to Omaha, Nebraska, for a hearing for her brother, according to court records.

