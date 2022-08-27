 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo shooting leaves one dead

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment on Palmer Drive on Saturday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were called to an apartment on Palmer Driver shortly after noon on Saturday and found a person dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released, but police said he is an adult male.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

This is the seventh homicide in the city of Waterloo this year and the third in about two weeks.

Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, was shot and killed on a West Fifth Street sidewalk Aug. 21, and Tony Grider, 60, died in a fire that was set at his East Second Street home Aug. 19.

