Waterloo shooting injures man, leaves bullet holes in car
WATERLOO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday near the intersection of Franklin and Mobile streets in Waterloo, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. The victim, a 20-year-old man and Waterloo resident, suffered an injury to his hand. Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold said it is unclear if the injury was from a gunshot or shrapnel. Records do not show he was taken to the hospital by police, Leibold said.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting, Leibold said. He said police are investigating the incident.

The victim was inside a car when he was injured, Leibold said. Police found two bullet holes in the car and one shell casing in the street.

Leibold said several people called police after hearing gunshots.

