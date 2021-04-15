Waterloo shooting injures man, leaves bullet holes in car

WATERLOO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday near the intersection of Franklin and Mobile streets in Waterloo, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. The victim, a 20-year-old man and Waterloo resident, suffered an injury to his hand. Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold said it is unclear if the injury was from a gunshot or shrapnel. Records do not show he was taken to the hospital by police, Leibold said.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting, Leibold said. He said police are investigating the incident.

The victim was inside a car when he was injured, Leibold said. Police found two bullet holes in the car and one shell casing in the street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leibold said several people called police after hearing gunshots.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.