Waterloo shooting injures man, leaves bullet holes in car

WATERLOO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday near the intersection of Franklin and Mobile streets in Waterloo, according to police.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. The victim, a 20-year-old man and Waterloo resident, suffered an injury to his hand. Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold said it is unclear if the injury was from a gunshot or shrapnel. Records do not show he was taken to the hospital by police, Leibold said.
No one was arrested in connection with the shooting, Leibold said. He said police are investigating the incident.
The victim was inside a car when he was injured, Leibold said. Police found two bullet holes in the car and one shell casing in the street.
Leibold said several people called police after hearing gunshots.
Video from the welcome home ceremony for approximately 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company, part of the 1st "Ironman" Battalion of the 133rd Infantry Regiment of the Iowa Army National Guard, on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Chris Zoeller
Photos: "Ironman" Battalion Headquarters Company returns home
TROOPS GET HEARTFELT WELCOME HOME
Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich hugs his wife, Angela, as soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
See more photos on page A8 and at wcfcourier.com
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 2
A solider carries the Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN guidon flag off the plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 3
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 4
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 5
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Batalion stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
PHOTOS BY CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 6
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 7
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 8
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 9
A soldier from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN is greeted by family as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 10
A plane carrying approximately 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN lands as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 11
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 12
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 13
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 14
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 15
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 16
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 17
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 18
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 19
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 20
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 21
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 22
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 23
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 24
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 25
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 26
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 27
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 28
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 29
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 30
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 31
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 32
Family members greet a soldier from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion returning home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
PHOTOS BY CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 33
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 34
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 35
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
