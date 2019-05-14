WATERLOO --- A Waterloo sex offender has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun during a high-speed chase in 2018.
After Nicholas Allen Gilstrap, 27, finishes his prison time for possession of an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, he will be on supervised release for three years and have to pay $32,000 in restitution for damage to the vehicle he was driving and the garage he hit in the pursuit.
His prison time will also be consecutive to state charges.
You have free articles remaining.
According to police, Gilstrap --- who is required to register as a sex offender because of a lascivious act conviction when he was 16 --- was driving a GMC Envoy in the area of West Fourth and Washington streets on around 3:40 a.m. on May 4, 2018, when a sheriff’s deputy spotted him and knew he had an outstanding warrant.
The vehicle chase ended when Gilstrap crashed into a garage in the area of Grant and West Fifth streets. He ran off, and authorities found a loaded sawed-off Remington shotgun, trazodone hydrochloride pills and several debit cards belonging to other people.
When police got tip that he was in a Waterloo home on May 10, 2018, Gilstrap ran out the back door and ran into a clothes line, breaking the bridge of his nose, according to prosecutors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.