WATERLOO – A Waterloo sex offender will spend the rest of his life in prison for allegedly sexually abusing a mentally disabled man who lived in his apartment building in 2017.
“I wasn’t really expecting to go down like this,” William “Breeze” Riley, 67, said Monday after Judge Andrea Dryer told him she wouldn’t grant him a new trial, a move that set the stage for his life sentence.
Riley was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in the 2017 incident following a May bench trial. On Monday, Riley admitted he had a prior conviction for a sex offense that dated back to 1988.
Prosecutor Elizabeth O’Donnell said the prior conviction triggered enhanced sentencing that bumped what would normally be a 10-year prison stint to a life term.
She noted Riley also has prior convictions for theft, robbery and assault.
“His history is only violent felonies,” O’Donnell said.
According to court records, Riley broke into a woman’s home in 1988, beat and raped her, leaving her with a concussion, and took her jewelry. After serving his time, he was convicted of robbing a downtown store in 2006 and returned to prison.
He was released in 2017 and moved into a University Avenue apartment complex that September, registering as a sex offender because of the 1988 case.
A resident at the building told police Riley forced anal sex on him in Riley’s apartment a short time later, according to testimony at trial. Riley denied any sexual activity, but a test found Riley’s DNA on the man’s body.
Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey had sought a new trial, arguing the victim’s claim the sexual contact wasn’t consensual wasn’t backed by the evidence. For instance, the victim had asked Riley to use his bike following the encounter, Hoffey said.
Hoffey also argued there wasn’t enough testimony to establish the victim was low functioning.
