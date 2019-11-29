{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo sex offender has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges in connection with a gun he allegedly took during a burglary to a home in 2018.

Jack Lewis Good, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Good broke into the home on Carrington Avenue on Nov. 21, 2018, and took a .380-caliber Hi-Point pistol and a 9mm Taurus Millennium handgun and two credit cards, according to court records.

Police approached Good at a La Porte Road home on Nov. 24 and found him carrying the Taurus concealed, court records state. Good is barred from handling firearms because of a 2015 sex offender registry violation and a 1996 theft conviction.

The home burglary wasn’t the only crime of which Good was suspected. Court records show that he also pleaded guilty the Nov. 23, 2018, burglary at the Wishbone Restaurant on West 18th Street and having a Facebook account under an assumed name that wasn’t disclosed as part of his sex offender registry requirements.

Good is required to register as a sex offender because he was convicted of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl in 1995.

