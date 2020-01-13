Waterloo sex offender charged with sexual abuse

JESUP – A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a teen in Jesup.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested 62-year-old Clarence Elton Widner, formerly of Jesup and Manchester, on Jan. 6 on one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was initially set at $500,000.
Court records allege Widner had sexual contact with a 17-year-old male on Nov. 28 at his residence when he lived in Jesup.
According to the Iowa sex offender registry, Widner has prior convictions for lascivious acts with a child from 1985 and 1995 in Black Hawk County.
Court records show Widner has picked up a string of sex offender registry violations connected with several moves through northeast Iowa last year.
Widner had been living in Manchester in early 2019. When he moved to Jesup in May, he alleged failed to notify authorities of his change in living arrangements, according to court records.
Then in September, while a Jesup resident, he was arrested for allegedly being on and near school property while taking a relative to school.
In November, the person he was staying with in Jesup said he was no longer welcome and drove him to Waterloo where he was dropped off at the Catholic Worker House shelter. He allegedly didn’t notify authorities of his change of address was and arrested in December for failing to register, records state.
