WATERLOO — A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested for allegedly staying overnight at a Dysart home where a child was present.
Jamie Jason Gage, 50, was arrested Monday on a Tama County warrant for violation of sex offender registry requirements and child endangerment.
Bond was set at $10,000, cash only.
Authorities allege Gage stayed at the home where an 8-year-old girl lived for four nights in November.
Gage is required to register as a sex offender because of a 1996 sex abuse conviction in Lyon County involving a teenage girl when he was 23.
