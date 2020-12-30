Waterloo sets up after-hours task force in response to shootings

WATERLOO — Gun violence and other crimes have spurred city officials to crack down on after-hours businesses in the city.
On Wednesday, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced a task force to address unlicensed clubs using nuisance property ordinances as well as code enforcement and the city fire marshal.
Fitzgerald said his department receives frequent complaints about property owners who disregard or circumvent public safety for their economic advantage.
“Everyone who is involved in the operation of after-hours clubs to make a quick buck, and who allow criminal activity to occur will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the chief said.
“The 500 block of Dane, 500 block of West Fourth Street, and 100 block of Edwards, have been sources of public disorder, violent crimes, narcotics activity, illegal alcohol sales, health code violations, and shots fired calls. These venues operate outside of the law, or city code, and have been a nexus for firearm-related injuries and fatalities. Our city deserves better,” Fitzgerald said.
Three people were injured by gunfire on back-to-back weekends in June in connection with after-hours parties at a former auto body shop on Edwards Street. The property owner was cited for after-hours violations.
Then in September, two people were killed and several others were injured in a 3 a.m. gunfight that broke out at Sin City on West Fourth Street, a private motorcycle club that set up in a location that had been earlier turned down for a liquor license.
Finally on Sunday, one person was shot and killed outside an establishment on Dane Street. Police said the business was open and had been serving food when the shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. The location had applied for a liquor license in September, but city officials said Monday the license hadn’t been finalized pending a letter of insurance.
Fitzgerald said the city used an “all hands on deck” approach with the Codes Enforcement Department, fire department and health department on the civil side. The City Attorney’s Office will take civil legal action against people involved in operating establishments in violation of city code.
“I want to make it crystal clear that property owners and landlords can’t simply ignore their legal obligations to abate criminal/nuisance conduct occurring in their premises. If they turn a blind eye, facilitate it, or fail to assume responsibility because they are earning illegal proceeds while jeopardizing our community, they’ll find themselves in court facing the prospect of shuttered buildings, fines, and the loss of rental income,” Fitzgerald said.
Residents are asked to report property-related nuisances, illegal after-hours establishments, illegal dumping, health code violations, occupancy violations, crimes or other violations using the non-emergency (319) 291-2515.