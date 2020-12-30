 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo sets up after-hours task force in response to shootings
0 comments
top story

Waterloo sets up after-hours task force in response to shootings

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Gun violence and other crimes have spurred city officials to crack down on after-hours businesses in the city.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced a task force to address unlicensed clubs using nuisance property ordinances as well as code enforcement and the city fire marshal.

Dane St. shooting 4

Waterloo police investigators on the scene of an early Sunday fatal shooting on Dane Street between East Fourth and Iowa streets. 

Fitzgerald said his department receives frequent complaints about property owners who disregard or circumvent public safety for their economic advantage.

“Everyone who is involved in the operation of after-hours clubs to make a quick buck, and who allow criminal activity to occur will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the chief said.

Waterloo police seek social media posts, witnesses in fatal weekend shooting

“The 500 block of Dane, 500 block of West Fourth Street, and 100 block of Edwards, have been sources of public disorder, violent crimes, narcotics activity, illegal alcohol sales, health code violations, and shots fired calls. These venues operate outside of the law, or city code, and have been a nexus for firearm-related injuries and fatalities. Our city deserves better,” Fitzgerald said.

Three people were injured by gunfire on back-to-back weekends in June in connection with after-hours parties at a former auto body shop on Edwards Street. The property owner was cited for after-hours violations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Then in September, two people were killed and several others were injured in a 3 a.m. gunfight that broke out at Sin City on West Fourth Street, a private motorcycle club that set up in a location that had been earlier turned down for a liquor license.

Witness to Waterloo club shooting describes chaos inside

Finally on Sunday, one person was shot and killed outside an establishment on Dane Street. Police said the business was open and had been serving food when the shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. The location had applied for a liquor license in September, but city officials said Monday the license hadn’t been finalized pending a letter of insurance.

Witness to Waterloo club shooting describes chaos inside

Fitzgerald said the city used an “all hands on deck” approach with the Codes Enforcement Department, fire department and health department on the civil side. The City Attorney’s Office will take civil legal action against people involved in operating establishments in violation of city code.

060120jr-lincoln-crowd-5

New Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald addresses a crowd in Lincoln Park on June 1.

“I want to make it crystal clear that property owners and landlords can’t simply ignore their legal obligations to abate criminal/nuisance conduct occurring in their premises. If they turn a blind eye, facilitate it, or fail to assume responsibility because they are earning illegal proceeds while jeopardizing our community, they’ll find themselves in court facing the prospect of shuttered buildings, fines, and the loss of rental income,” Fitzgerald said.

Residents are asked to report property-related nuisances, illegal after-hours establishments, illegal dumping, health code violations, occupancy violations, crimes or other violations using the non-emergency (319) 291-2515.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support
+2 
fitzgerald-joel-mug

Fitzgerald

 Jeff Reinitz
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News