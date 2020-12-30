Waterloo sets up after-hours task force in response to shootings

WATERLOO — Gun violence and other crimes have spurred city officials to crack down on after-hours businesses in the city.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced a task force to address unlicensed clubs using nuisance property ordinances as well as code enforcement and the city fire marshal.

Fitzgerald said his department receives frequent complaints about property owners who disregard or circumvent public safety for their economic advantage.

“Everyone who is involved in the operation of after-hours clubs to make a quick buck, and who allow criminal activity to occur will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the chief said.

“The 500 block of Dane, 500 block of West Fourth Street, and 100 block of Edwards, have been sources of public disorder, violent crimes, narcotics activity, illegal alcohol sales, health code violations, and shots fired calls. These venues operate outside of the law, or city code, and have been a nexus for firearm-related injuries and fatalities. Our city deserves better,” Fitzgerald said.

Three people were injured by gunfire on back-to-back weekends in June in connection with after-hours parties at a former auto body shop on Edwards Street. The property owner was cited for after-hours violations.

