Waterloo resident tackles burglar
breaking featured

Waterloo resident tackles burglar

Demarrion Untrell Oden

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for burglary after the resident found him when he returned home and chased him.

The resident fought with Demarrion Untrell Oden, 19, until police arrived.

According to police, Oden had kicked open the back door at 815 W. Eighth St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was loading a PlayStation4, games, knife and other items into a bag when the resident came home and discovered him inside.

They fought inside the home, and Oden dropped the bag and ran out the front door but didn’t get too far and was tackled in the street in front of the house, according to court records. During the fight, Oden punched the resident, injuring his face.

Police arrested Oden for second-degree burglary, and his bond was set at $10,000.

Court records show Oden is currently awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at vehicles twice over the summer.

