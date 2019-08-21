WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who lost two of his brothers to gun violence has been sentenced to prison on firearm charges.
Authorities said Rodonus Echols was found with a loaded gun during an October 2018 traffic stop while he was marijuana user. This was about 12 years after one brother died in Tennessee and about nine years after a second was gunned down in Waterloo.
“While defendant’s behavior in this case does not make the circumstances of his brothers’ deaths less tragic, it does indicate defendant has not, even in the face of such tragic circumstances, learned that guns and drugs do not mix,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Morfitt wrote to the court in a memo leading up to Rodonus Echols’ sentencing on Wednesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Rodonus Echols to one year and one day in prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a drug user. He must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
The sentence will run concurrent with felony marijuana conspiracy charges in state court.
Court records allege Rodonus Echols was a marijuana user since his early teens, and around 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 21, Waterloo police stopped him for speeding. Rodonus Echols initially refused to get out of the car when officers asked him, and when he did they found a loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver in his waistband.
One of Rodonus Echols’ brothers, Rodney Echols Jr., was shot and killed at age 19 in Memphis, Tenn., in 2007.
His other brother, Rodricus Keith Echols Jones, made it to 23 before he was shot in the 900 block of Broadway Street in Waterloo on Sept. 12, 2010. Officers found his body after responding to a disturbance in a parking lot across the street.
The Waterloo slaying was particularly difficult for Rodonus Echols, according to his attorney.
Both deaths remain unsolved. Family said the crimes aren’t related.
