CEDAR RAPIDS --- A Waterloo man who distributed marijuana and possessed a firearm was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison.
Tyran Collins, 19, received the prison term after a May 4 guilty plea to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a drug user, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
In a plea agreement, Collins admitted that on Oct. 29, 2017, he was an unlawful user of marijuana, and that he possessed a loaded 9mm handgun. Collins also admitted he possessed 11 individual bags of marijuana, totaling 26 grams. Collins admitted he intended to distribute the marijuana to other individuals. Law enforcement discovered the marijuana and handgun when they stopped a car in which Collins was a passenger. During the traffic stop, Collins threw the gun onto the driver’s lap and instructed her to hide it. Police later recovered the gun in the center console of the car and learned that it had previously been reported stolen.
Collins was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand to 72 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Collins is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa C. Williams and was investigated by a Federal Task Force composed of the Waterloo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar Falls Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.