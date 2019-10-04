{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A woman who allegedly used another person’s identity to obtain a job in Waterloo has been arrested.

Maria Zelaya, 37, was arrested Sept. 24 for identity theft. She was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail, and bond was set at $5,000.

Zelaya, a citizen of El Salvador, had used a Gilbert, Arizona, woman’s name, Social Security number and personal information to apply for a job at Panda Express in Waterloo in 2013, and co-workers there knew her under her assumed name, according to court records.

She worked there until August 2018, just weeks after the Arizona woman --- who had never been to Waterloo --- went to authorities. Waterloo police obtained a warrant for Zelaya’s arrest in December 2018, and she remained at large until September 2019 when she was detained in Urbana, according to court records.

