WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police arrested three men Friday night on burglary, drug possession and firearms charges.
The Waterloo Police Department's Violent Crimes Apprehension Team executed a search warrant about 10 p.m. at 817 Grant Ave., according to a news release. As a result of this investigation, officers located marijuana, cocaine, and a handgun.
They arrested Robert Douglas Roby, 28, on a warrant for first-degree burglary; William Marqess Caston, 29, who was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act; and Trae Devon Todd-Ellis, 25, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. It was not clear if all three lived at the residence.
No further information is available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.