WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police arrested three men Friday night on burglary, drug possession and firearms charges.

The Waterloo Police Department's Violent Crimes Apprehension Team executed a search warrant about 10 p.m. at 817 Grant Ave., according to a news release. As a result of this investigation, officers located marijuana, cocaine, and a handgun.

They arrested Robert Douglas Roby, 28, on a warrant for first-degree burglary; William Marqess Caston, 29, who was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act; and Trae Devon Todd-Ellis, 25, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. It was not clear if all three lived at the residence.

No further information is available at this time.

