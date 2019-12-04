WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department is partnering with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product education and enforcement.
The program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws.
Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 92%.
The program places emphasis on retailer training. Clerks can complete the online training course and pass an exam to become certified. This allows the retail establishment to use an affirmative defense against a civil penalty if a certified clerk makes an illegal sale.
Waterloo Police Officers will be conducting compliance checks on local establishments. Underage customers under the supervision of law enforcement will attempt to purchase tobacco or alternative products. Clerks who make an illegal sale will be cited.
Criminal penalties include a $100 fine for a first offense, a $250 fine for the second offense and a $500 fine for the third and subsequent offenses.
Retailers can sign up to take the training at https://abd.iowa.gov/i-pledge.
