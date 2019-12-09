WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department is passing along tips to help minimize the amount of criminal activity at your home or business.
- Motion lights can be an effective tool in alerting you and your neighbors when someone approaches your residence in periods of limited visibility. They also make suspects visible to witnesses or security cameras if their identification is later necessary.
- If you’re gone for an extended period of time, use timers for interior lights to simulate activity. Stop/suspend mail and newspaper deliveries so it doesn’t pile up and give the appearance that you’re not home. Also, plan ahead to have someone maintain lawn care or snow removal, if applicable. And you can call your local police department and request “vacation watch/extra attention.”
- Use your door and window locks. Deadbolts are typically more effective in preventing forced entry than regular locks. The quality of the door and door frame is also important. While windows can’t be reinforced as well as doors, they can be given a shatter-resistant covering, as well as entry alarms.
- Keep vehicles locked, and put any valuables in your vehicle out of sight or bring them inside your home or business.
- There are numerous alarm systems available, which tend to be based on the premise that they either scare away the offender or contact a dispatch center to alert police to respond. Some local alarm companies are SimpliSafe, Vivint Smart Home, ADT and Hawkeye Alarm and Signal Co.
- Security cameras can be used to obtain images of suspects or their vehicles for later investigation. They can also deter thieves who are aware of their position. Door bell alarms like Ring or Nest, as well as full camera systems, can be purchased at an electronics store.
- Keep an inventory of your valuables, including model and serial number. Burglaries in which serial numbers are annotated are five times more likely to be solved. For items like jewelry, digital photos are useful.
- Obtain renters/homeowners insurance. While this won’t necessarily assist in an investigation, it will give you peace of mind that your property can be replaced if a theft occurs.
