Mosley and Alibegic

Lakendrick Antwon Mosley, left, and Adnan Alibegic

WATERLOO – Three people were detained after Waterloo police thwarted a robbery plot late Wednesday.

Lakendrick Antwon Mosley, 27, of Fort Dodge, and Adnan Alibegic, 25, of Waterloo, were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery, and the third man was turned over to Fort Dodge authorities for an outstanding arrest warrant there.

Mosley was also arrested for carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

Waterloo police were alerted to two suspicious men carrying guns with their faces covered in the hallway of an apartment building at 216 Brookeridge Drive 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Officers stopped a vehicle driving away from the building.

They found rubber gloves, a ski mask, a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun and a High Point 9mm handgun hidden in the area.

Court records indicate the three had planned to steal guns from an apartment in the building.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

