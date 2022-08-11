Waterloo police subdue man with knife

WATERLOO — Police used a Taser to subdue a man with a knife near a busy intersection on Thursday morning.

Officers received a call from MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center about a man armed with a knife who was making threats in the 900 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Officers found the man near San Marnan Drive walking toward Walmart, they followed the man and attempted to talk him into dropping the weapon. When that failed, police used a Taser to disarm and detain him.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the man to the hospital for a mental evaluation, according to police.

PHOTOS: Shooting investigation on Leavitt Street