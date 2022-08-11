 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo police subdue man with knife

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — Police used a Taser to subdue a man with a knife near a busy intersection on Thursday morning.

Officers received a call from MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center about a man armed with a knife who was making threats in the 900 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Officers found the man near San Marnan Drive walking toward Walmart, they followed the man and attempted to talk him into dropping the weapon. When that failed, police used a Taser to disarm and detain him.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the man to the hospital for a mental evaluation, according to police.

PHOTOS: Shooting investigation on Leavitt Street

clip art squad cars
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Taliban offensive: After one year, Afghan refugees still hope to return home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News