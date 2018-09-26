WATERLOO – Police seized two military-style rifles and a handgun and arrested one person during an early morning search.
Officers and members of the police departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 914 W. Sixth St. at about 5:12 a.m. Wednesday. They arrested Jacob Mervin Gary, 28, on three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers seized a 5.56-caliber Colt Defense rifle, a 7.62mm SKS rifle and a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.
The search was part of an ongoing weapons and drug investigation, according to Waterloo police.
Gary is currently on parole after serving prison time in connection with a botched robbery at B&B West convenience store in Cedar Falls in 2009 where he allegedly left his ID in the getaway vehicle. He was placed on work release in October 2017 and placed on parole in December 2017.
