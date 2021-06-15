Waterloo police seize handgun converted to fire full auto

WATERLOO – Police seized a full-automatic pistol during a Sunday morning traffic stop in Waterloo.
According to court records, the weapon, a standard .40-caliber Glock Model 23, was modified with an aftermarket switch on the back of the slide that allows it to fire fully automatic, essentially making the pistol an illegal small machine gun.
Officers also found a high-capacity .40-caliber drum, a small amount of marijuana and a bag containing suspected ecstasy pills.
The driver, 36-year-old Coolishum Dillanae Moody, of Waterloo, was arrested for unauthorized possession of an offense weapon, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana and ecstasy. He was released from jail pending trial.
Glock handguns normally fire semi-automatic, requiring a separate pull of the trigger for each shot.
But small devices, known as “Glock switches” — they aren’t manufactured by Glock — can convert the pistols to full automatic. The devices were patented in the United States in 1998 and technically constitute machine guns even if they aren’t installed, according to court records.
“Auto switches have certainly come into prevalence around the county in recent years,” said John Ham, spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Kansas City field division, which covers Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and southern of Illinois.
“ATF has done several criminal investigations to get as many of these off the streets as we can,” Ham said.
In 2002, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms began investigating an Argentinian man who was selling conversion kits and silencers over the internet to residents in the United States and other countries. The case resulted in the seller being charged with violating Argentinian laws.
More recently, the switches have shown up online, offered for sale by a company in Shenzhen, Gaundong Province, China, court records state.
The devices were advertised on an English-language site for as little as $19 and came in two different colors. “Easily installed and removed with no permanent modifications,” the ad boasted. The Glock logo and words “Made in Austria” were printed on the switches.
The company could be contacted through Facebook and accepted PayPal. The devices were mailed to the United States using false paperwork and packing labels to deceive U.S. authorities, court records state.
The online shopping site Wish also lists a semi/full-auto switch for Glocks for $17 — “widely used in hunting, battlefield and camping” the entry states — although the item is currently sold out.
In recent years, customs officials have intercepted packages containing Glock switches coming from China, and they have filed criminal charges against the buyers.
In 2020, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and ICE arrested a Las Vegas man who was found with 3-D printed Glock switches installed on pistols.