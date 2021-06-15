Waterloo police seize handgun converted to fire full auto

“ATF has done several criminal investigations to get as many of these off the streets as we can,” Ham said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2002, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms began investigating an Argentinian man who was selling conversion kits and silencers over the internet to residents in the United States and other countries. The case resulted in the seller being charged with violating Argentinian laws.

More recently, the switches have shown up online, offered for sale by a company in Shenzhen, Gaundong Province, China, court records state.

The devices were advertised on an English-language site for as little as $19 and came in two different colors. “Easily installed and removed with no permanent modifications,” the ad boasted. The Glock logo and words “Made in Austria” were printed on the switches.

The company could be contacted through Facebook and accepted PayPal. The devices were mailed to the United States using false paperwork and packing labels to deceive U.S. authorities, court records state.