Waterloo police seek social media posts, witnesses in fatal weekend shooting

WATERLOO — Waterloo police continue to investigate a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released pending the notification of out-of-town relatives, police said Monday.
According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the area of Iowa and Dane streets around 4:20 a.m. Sunday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made as of Monday, and police are interviewing witnesses in the case. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward, and police have established a way to submit video or social media posts related to the incident.
Axon Enterprises, a law enforcement technology company based in Arizona, partnered with the Waterloo Police Department to create an online portal to submit digital media from the shooting.
A link to the portal can be found at https://waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/december27shooting
It can be used for Snapchat, Facebook, or any other video/photo recorded electronically. People making submissions can leave contact information for authorities but aren’t required to, according to police.
So far, the city of Waterloo has had seven people lose their lives in six incidents of gun violence in 2020.
Terrell Bernard Flower, 30, was shot on Crescent Place on May 15 and later died. No arrests have been made in his death.
Cortez Harrison, 15, died after he was shot in an alley off of East Fourth Street on July 20. One person was detained on weapons and flight charges in the case, but no one has been charged with murder.
Vincent J. Hemenway, 49, was shot Aug. 15 while at an acquaintance’s home on Adrian Street. Three people have been charged with robbery in the incident, but no one has been charged with murder.
Dacarious “Da’Curious” Burkett, 22, of Waterloo, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines, were killed in a shooting at the Sin City private club on East Fourth Street on Sept. 26. No one has been charged with murder, but one person has been detained on intimidation and firearm charges in the incident.
Jada J. Young-Mills, 27, was shot and killed at a Dawson Street home Nov. 14. One woman was arrested for first-degree murder in Young-Mills’ death.
An eighth person, Chad Buck, 43, was shot and killed on Christmas day on East Airline Highway outside the city limits in rural Waterloo. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that shooting.