Waterloo police seek social media posts, witnesses in fatal weekend shooting

So far, the city of Waterloo has had seven people lose their lives in six incidents of gun violence in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terrell Bernard Flower, 30, was shot on Crescent Place on May 15 and later died. No arrests have been made in his death.

Cortez Harrison, 15, died after he was shot in an alley off of East Fourth Street on July 20. One person was detained on weapons and flight charges in the case, but no one has been charged with murder.

Vincent J. Hemenway, 49, was shot Aug. 15 while at an acquaintance’s home on Adrian Street. Three people have been charged with robbery in the incident, but no one has been charged with murder.

Dacarious “Da’Curious” Burkett, 22, of Waterloo, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines, were killed in a shooting at the Sin City private club on East Fourth Street on Sept. 26. No one has been charged with murder, but one person has been detained on intimidation and firearm charges in the incident.

Jada J. Young-Mills, 27, was shot and killed at a Dawson Street home Nov. 14. One woman was arrested for first-degree murder in Young-Mills’ death.