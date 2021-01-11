Waterloo police seek missing woman, infant

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman and her infant son who haven’t been seen for days.
Shelby Lynn Wittenburg, 25, and her child were last seen Jan. 4 in Waterloo, according to the police department.
She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Police said she was last week driving a white Volkswagen Jetta with no license plates.
Anyone with information is asked contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.
