Waterloo police seek missing woman, infant
Waterloo police seek missing woman, infant

Shelby Wittenburg

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman and her infant son who haven’t been seen for days.

Shelby Lynn Wittenburg, 25, and her child were last seen Jan. 4 in Waterloo, according to the police department.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Police said she was last week driving a white Volkswagen Jetta with no license plates.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.

