WATERLOO -- A high-speed chase covering two cities ended with a crash into an Evansdale garage and police still searching for the driver.
Waterloo Police Officer Andrew Sears tried stopping a gray Mitsubishi Outlander near the area of Vinton and Mulberry streets in Waterloo for no center brake light and crossing the center line twice around 6 p.m. Sunday.
The driver didn't stop, continuing east on Mulberry Street at speeds of 45 mph without stopping at stop signs on Rhey Street, Linden Avenue and Nevada Street, according to Sears' report.
The driver then turned south on Nevada Street, traveling 60 mph in a 30-mph zone on the wrong side of the roadway, according to Sears' report. The vehicle then stopped at the intersection of Nevada and Lafayette streets after nearly being struck by a vehicle traveling west on Lafayette Street, when an unidentified person fled from the passenger door, according to the report.
The driver then continued driving in the middle turning lane east on Lafayette Street from Waterloo to Evansdale at speeds reaching 87 mph in a 30-mph zone, according to the report.
The driver then continued north on Evans Road at a speed of 65 mph in a 25-mph zone, traveling in the opposite lane of traffic and failing to stop at stop signs located at Dubuque Road and Osage Avenue.
The vehicle then "briefly went airborne," according to Sears' report, and wrecked into a garage at 2417 Osage Ave.
Sears found an unnamed male in the backseat, who said he was not driving the vehicle, said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot and said he did not know who the driver was, according to the report.
Police found alcohol bottles and cigar roaches containing suspected marijuana in the vehicle.
No arrests have yet been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.