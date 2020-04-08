Waterloo police respond to overnight gunfire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police responded to two reports of gunfire overnight in Waterloo.

No injuries were reported, and officers didn’t find any damage.

Police were first called to the 1000 block of West Third Street around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday after residents reported a person had fired a gun into the air. Officers discovered one spent shell casing in the area.

Then at 2:05 a.m., neighbors two blocks away in the 200 block of Allen Street heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the area. Police found another casing in the area.

No arrests have been made in the incidents.

UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.