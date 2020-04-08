You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo police respond to overnight gunfire
WATERLOO – Police responded to two reports of gunfire overnight in Waterloo.

No injuries were reported, and officers didn’t find any damage.

Police were first called to the 1000 block of West Third Street around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday after residents reported a person had fired a gun into the air. Officers discovered one spent shell casing in the area.

Then at 2:05 a.m., neighbors two blocks away in the 200 block of Allen Street heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the area. Police found another casing in the area.

No arrests have been made in the incidents.

