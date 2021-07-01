Waterloo police raid finds K2, handgun; one arrested

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly tossed a handgun from a window when officers raided his house early Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Lloyd James Allen, 28, of 1400 Grant Ave., on charges of possession of K2 with intent to deliver while armed with a firearm, possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched Allen’s home shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday and found a digital scale and large amount of K2 synthetic marijuana, according to court records. When police entered the house, Allen allegedly threw a loaded 9mm Taurus G2 handgun with an obliterated serial number from a second-story window, according to police.

Allen was also arrested Wednesday for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of K2 and meth in connection with a Feb. 7 traffic stop where police found a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, a bag of K2 and a pill that appeared to be ecstasy but was tested to be methamphetamine, according to court records.

He is also awaiting trial for a weapons charge in a June 2020 traffic stop where officers discovered a 9mm Glock 17 handgun.

Authorities allege Allen is prohibited from handling firearms because of a felony conviction in a 2009 shooting.

