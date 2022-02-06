Waterloo police pursue vehicle, arrest man after shots fired Sunday morning

WATERLOO — Police responding to a report of shots fired Sunday morning at Broadway and Dawson streets ended up pursing and arresting a person who fled the scene.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area after the call came in at 4:05 a.m.

"It didn't stop," according to a Waterloo Police official, leading to a chase. "It was a short pursuit."

Brendan Jordan Miles, 23, of 615 E. Donald St., was arrested at Ackermandt and West Arlington streets for eluding police.

No damage or injuries were reported from the shots fired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.