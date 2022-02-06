 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo police pursue vehicle, arrest man after shots fired Sunday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
arrest made clip art

WATERLOO — Police responding to a report of shots fired Sunday morning at Broadway and Dawson streets ended up pursing and arresting a person who fled the scene.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area after the call came in at 4:05 a.m.

Iowa counties with highest COVID rates

"It didn't stop," according to a Waterloo Police official, leading to a chase. "It was a short pursuit."

Brendan Jordan Miles, 23, of 615 E. Donald St., was arrested at Ackermandt and West Arlington streets for eluding police.

A Waterloo, Iowa, man has been found guilty of killing his wife in 2018 and burning her body in a cemetery. Jan. 24, 2022

No damage or injuries were reported from the shots fired.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vintage Airstream travel trailers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News