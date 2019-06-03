WATERLOO --- A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.
Instead, it ended prematurely with gunfire.
Only minor injuries were reported in the Friday shooting --- the driver was struck by flying glass, according to police.
"This is not a random incident," said Capt. Matthew McGeough with the Waterloo Police Department.
At the time of the shooting, the Dolly's Party Bus was carrying friends and family of Shavondes Martin and his mother, Diane Martin.
Shavondez Martin, 20 of Waterloo, was shot and killed in an alley between Washington and South streets in May 2018, a few months after he was acquitted of all charges in a July 2016 shooting that killed 21-year-old Otavious Brown.
You have free articles remaining.
His mother, 48-year-old Diane Martin, was killed when someone opened fire on her Ricker Street home in September 2018.
Relatives and acquaintances marking their passing on Friday embarked on the party bus, boarding at the corner of Riehl and Broadway streets, according to police. The bus pulled out and headed towards Fairview Avenue, but it didn't get too far when someone hidden in bushes opened fire on the vehicle around 11:50 p.m. At least one of the bullets struck the bus.
The bus pulled over at the nearby MidAmerican Energy lot, and police arrived a short time later. Police said the shooting ended the bus trip.
No arrests have been made in the Friday night shooting.
Two people charged in Shavondes Martin's death --- Raymond Birden Jr., 20, and Danaesha Martin, 22 --- are awaiting trial. No arrests have been made in Diane Martin's death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.