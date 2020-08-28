Waterloo police partner with smartphone app for alerts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s police department is using a new smartphone app to keep residents informed about emergencies in their neighborhoods.

The department has partnered with Atlas One, a location-based safety program available on Apple and Android phones. Waterloo is the first Iowa city of use the app.

The app can send reverse 911-style messages to residents based on their location and preferences.

“Suspect vehicles, missing children, walk aways from nursing homes — we can push that out right away,” said Maj. Joe Leibold.

Residents who download the app can sign up to receive alerts for certain areas, addresses or the city in general. They can also sign up for alerts based on their location at the time.

When police have an emergency that requires community notification, they can mark the affected area on a computer map and then send messages to subscribers within the area. They can even attach photos, video and audio recordings to the alerts.

Leibold said people from outside of Waterloo — for instance, a California resident with elderly parents in Waterloo — can sign up to receive alerts about incidents in the city.