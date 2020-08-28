Waterloo police partner with smartphone app for alerts

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s police department is using a new smartphone app to keep residents informed about emergencies in their neighborhoods.
The department has partnered with Atlas One, a location-based safety program available on Apple and Android phones. Waterloo is the first Iowa city of use the app.
The app can send reverse 911-style messages to residents based on their location and preferences.
“Suspect vehicles, missing children, walk aways from nursing homes — we can push that out right away,” said Maj. Joe Leibold.
Residents who download the app can sign up to receive alerts for certain areas, addresses or the city in general. They can also sign up for alerts based on their location at the time.
When police have an emergency that requires community notification, they can mark the affected area on a computer map and then send messages to subscribers within the area. They can even attach photos, video and audio recordings to the alerts.
Leibold said people from outside of Waterloo — for instance, a California resident with elderly parents in Waterloo — can sign up to receive alerts about incidents in the city.
Police said the app doesn’t tell officers who is using the app and doesn’t give them information about users’ locations.
“Location access simply allows us to notify you if an emergency is occurring nearby. Atlas One never tracks historical location or shares your personal data with any third parties, not even to the City of Waterloo/Police Department,” Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said.
Users can still be notified if alerts occur nearby favorite places, even if they choose not to share their location.
Atlas One also contains the department’s contact listing for officer phone numbers and email addresses and links to online reporting for residents who want to notify authorities about a crime.
