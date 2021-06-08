Waterloo police officer, reserve officer honored

WATERLOO – Officer Adam Galbraith isn’t one to seek out praise or publicity.

“It’s not about me,” the 25-year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department told a colleague when he was reminded that Tuesday was the luncheon honoring him as the department’s Officer of the Year for 2020.

During the event -- hosted by the Waterloo Exchange Club outdoors at Exchange Park -- he credited his coworkers, family and God.

“I’ll accept it, not for myself, but for the people I work with. … I’ll accept it for the officers who have already died on this job. The job isn’t about me. I wake up and the first thing I do I the morning is I ask God just let me be an instrument for you,” Galbraith said.

Maj. Joe Leibold said Galbraith earned the honor with his constant good attitude and hard work.

“Adam’s job is victim-focused. He comes to work every day to honor and serve the victims that he works with and to serve this community,” Leibold said. “Every day, he comes to work with probably one of the most positive attitudes you can see on a person."

