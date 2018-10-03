WATERLOO – Waterloo police caught a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Illinois.

Shoen Lamount Russell, 48, was arrested without incident in the 2100 block of Logan Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after police received information from federal marshals, according to Waterloo police. Russell was wanted on first-degree murder charges out of Champaign, Ill., and he remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

His bond was set at $5 million, according to Champaign police.

Illinois authorities said Russell is charged in the Aug. 23 shooting death of Darin Mitchell, 48, of Champaign. The shooting happened following a verbal argument that turned physical outside the American Legion hall on North Hickory Street.

