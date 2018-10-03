WATERLOO – Waterloo police caught a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Illinois.
Shoen Lamount Russell, 48, was arrested without incident in the 2100 block of Logan Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after police received information from federal marshals, according to Waterloo police. Russell was wanted on first-degree murder charges out of Champaign, Ill., and he remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
His bond was set at $5 million, according to Champaign police.
Illinois authorities said Russell is charged in the Aug. 23 shooting death of Darin Mitchell, 48, of Champaign. The shooting happened following a verbal argument that turned physical outside the American Legion hall on North Hickory Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.