Waterloo police make second arrest in fatal shooting

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in what police said was an apparent robbery that led to gunfire and the death of a Waterloo man on Tuesday.

On Thursday night, Waterloo police arrested Daijon Jarell Stokes, 28, of Waterloo, on a charge of first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $100,000.

Officers had earlier arrested 17-year-old Alvonni Jante Stone for robbery and intimidation with a weapon. He is charged as an adult, and his bond is set at $200,000.

Police were called to a report of gunfire in front of the Kwik Stop 3 convenience store on Washington Street/Highway 218 around 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers found 20-year-old Dayton L. Sanders of Waterloo dead in the grassy highway median.

Investigators allege Stokes and Stone climbed into a vehicle parked at the store and assaulted the driver. Gunfire broke out when the driver attempted to flee, and Stone was seen shooting, according to court records.

Sanders walked to the median and collapsed.

Investigators were able to identify Stokes and Stone from clothing they were seen wearing in surveillance videos, court records state. Police allege Stokes had been talking earlier in the day about robbing someone in a red car.