WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are alerting citizens to a wanted individual, who is described as violent.
According to the Waterloo Police Department, Travis Lee Denney, 27, has active warrants for first-offense failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, interference with official acts, three probation violations and failure to appear.
It is believed Denney does not have a permanent address and has recently been found staying in a shed on private property in the southern part of Waterloo.
Denney was last seen running into a corn field and has not been located.
The Waterloo Police Department is asking property owners to contact them if they notice anything suspicious on their property or if it appears someone is occupying any structures on their properties. Denney has a history of alleged violence and should not be approached.
He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with sandy hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply.
