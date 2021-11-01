 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigating two convenience store burglaries

WATERLOO – Police are investigating break-ins at two convenience stores over the weekend.

Authorities said the crimes don’t appear to be related.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Officers were called to an alarm at Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave., around 1:15 a.m. Saturday and found glass had been broken from the drive-up window. Several suspects had entered the business and took cigarettes and left before police arrived, according to officers.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera videos in an attempt to identify the suspects.

Then around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a suspect broke the glass from the door at Prime Mart, 3535 Marigold Drive. It wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.

