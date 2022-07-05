Waterloo police investigating store robbery

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.

Around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a purple shirt and tan pants jumped the counter at Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave. He was armed with a screwdriver and assaulted the female clerk, forcing her to open the cash register, according to police.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

