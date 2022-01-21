 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Waterloo police investigating overnight shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle with people inside.

No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Witnesses said two people approached the occupied vehicle in the 900 block of Cutler Street at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday and opened fire.

The vehicle took off, and the assailants ran away on foot.

Officers found the vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, in the area of Broadway and Conger streets, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The TSA is looking to make some big changes like improving the speed of their checkpoints. Source by: Stringr
0 Comments
0
1
1
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This beautiful and personal Michelangelo piece has finally been restored

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News