Waterloo police investigating overnight shooting

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle with people inside.
No serious injuries were reported, according to police.
Witnesses said two people approached the occupied vehicle in the 900 block of Cutler Street at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday and opened fire.
The vehicle took off, and the assailants ran away on foot.
Officers found the vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, in the area of Broadway and Conger streets, police said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
