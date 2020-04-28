You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo police investigating knife-point robbery


WATERLOO – Police are investigating a knife-point robbery that left a man with cuts over the weekend.

The 78-year-old man had superficial cuts to a leg and hand, and the injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police. No arrest have been made.

The man told police a woman came to his home in the 200 block of Oliver Street early Saturday and asked him for money because her car was being towed. He said he gave her some cash, and she left, only to return and request more money for a cab. He again handed her money, and she left but returned a third time asking for more.

When he refused, she pulled out a knife, and he was injured in the struggle the followed, according to police.

