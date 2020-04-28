Waterloo police investigating knife-point robbery

The 78-year-old man had superficial cuts to a leg and hand, and the injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police. No arrest have been made.

The man told police a woman came to his home in the 200 block of Oliver Street early Saturday and asked him for money because her car was being towed. He said he gave her some cash, and she left, only to return and request more money for a cab. He again handed her money, and she left but returned a third time asking for more.