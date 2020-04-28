Waterloo police investigating knife-point robbery

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a knife-point robbery that left a man with cuts over the weekend.
The 78-year-old man had superficial cuts to a leg and hand, and the injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police. No arrest have been made.
The man told police a woman came to his home in the 200 block of Oliver Street early Saturday and asked him for money because her car was being towed. He said he gave her some cash, and she left, only to return and request more money for a cab. He again handed her money, and she left but returned a third time asking for more.
When he refused, she pulled out a knife, and he was injured in the struggle the followed, according to police.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.