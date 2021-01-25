Waterloo police investigating kidnapping

WATERLOO – A Lawler man told police he was kidnapped and forced to drive to Waterloo early Monday.

The 62-year-old man told officers he was at the Kwik Star in New Hampton around 1 a.m. Monday when he was approached by a man who made him give him a ride to Waterloo, according to police.

The victim told police he thought the suspect had a gun but didn’t see any weapons.

The suspect had the victim drive him to an apartment building at 1820 E. Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo where he was assaulted.

The victim called 911 around 2 a.m., and Waterloo police are investigating the case. Police said the man's injuries aren't serious.

