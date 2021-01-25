 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo police investigating kidnapping
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo police investigating kidnapping

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Lawler man told police he was kidnapped and forced to drive to Waterloo early Monday.

The 62-year-old man told officers he was at the Kwik Star in New Hampton around 1 a.m. Monday when he was approached by a man who made him give him a ride to Waterloo, according to police.

Try out our Editor's Special - 6 months for just $19.99

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim told police he thought the suspect had a gun but didn’t see any weapons.

The suspect had the victim drive him to an apartment building at 1820 E. Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo where he was assaulted.

The victim called 911 around 2 a.m., and Waterloo police are investigating the case. Police said the man's injuries aren't serious.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News