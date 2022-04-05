 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Waterloo police investigating home robbery

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo home over the weekend.

A resident at 1113 Mulberry St. told police three assailants took his wallet and ransacked his house around 6:50 p.m. Saturday night. 

At least one of the intruders was armed with a firearm, according to police. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

clip art squad cars
Tags

