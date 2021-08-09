 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigating carjacking
Waterloo police investigating carjacking

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Sunday night carjacking and have recovered the stolen vehicle.

According to police, a woman had stopped at the Prime Mart, 508 Broadway St., at about 9: 50 p.m. when a man with a gun approached her in the parking lot, climbed in her vehicle and drove off.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle about an hour later, and the driver pulled over in the area of Longfellow Avenue and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

