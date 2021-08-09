Waterloo police investigating carjacking

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Sunday night carjacking and have recovered the stolen vehicle.
According to police, a woman had stopped at the Prime Mart, 508 Broadway St., at about 9: 50 p.m. when a man with a gun approached her in the parking lot, climbed in her vehicle and drove off.
A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle about an hour later, and the driver pulled over in the area of Longfellow Avenue and fled on foot.
Support Local Journalism
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.