WATERLOO – Police are investigating a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles over the weekend.
A resident reported a broken window at in the 3800 block of Pheasant Lane sometime after 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Then on Sunday morning, police were called to at least 17 vehicles with damage in the apartment building parking lot in the 3600 block of Pheasant. Another vehicle was found damaged in the 900 block of Lisa Drive, which is a block away from the Pheasant Lane area.
The damage is believed to have occurred between 1 and 5 a.m. Sunday, and witnesses reported seeing to people in the parking lot carrying pipes, according to the police report. It wasn't immediately clear if anything was removed from the vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.