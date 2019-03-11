Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles over the weekend.

A resident reported a broken window at in the 3800 block of Pheasant Lane sometime after 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Then on Sunday morning, police were called to at least 17 vehicles with damage in the apartment building parking lot in the 3600 block of Pheasant. Another vehicle was found damaged in the 900 block of Lisa Drive, which is a block away from the Pheasant Lane area.

The damage is believed to have occurred between 1 and 5 a.m. Sunday, and witnesses reported seeing to people in the parking lot carrying pipes, according to the police report. It wasn't immediately clear if anything was removed from the vehicles.

